Most U.S. enterprises are not fully satisfied with their marketing technology and are exploring ways to improve it, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for the U.S. finds many enterprises are dissatisfied with technologies intended to complement marketing efforts because they are not achieving tangible results. This has created opportunities for companies to seek more relevant solutions and services, especially with the changing role and increasing importance of digital marketing since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the most challenging assignments for enterprise marketers is to wade through the massive ecosystem of MarTech alternatives and identify the most relevant offerings for their unique needs,” said Paul Gottsegen, partner and president, ISG Research & Client Experience. “Our ISG Provider Lens report offers a much-needed guide to help navigate through this crowded field and understand how to evaluate the many potential choices.”

Effective use of marketing technology requires a complex set of tasks, including sourcing and managing and maintaining tools that undergo regular updates, the report says. Integrating data from different sources and unifying siloed workflows are also essential. Many companies have been forced to address these challenges with reduced budgets due to the economic effects of the pandemic.

Enterprises are increasing their adoption of agile marketing, while the technologies that enable it grow more mature, ISG says. Agile marketing helps companies achieve ongoing rapid growth and address new challenges by iterating, experimenting and validating new approaches.

Companies are also using new tools to enhance digital customer experience, especially by releasing new, innovative experiences quickly across all digital platforms, ISG says. Marketers are more frequently deploying fresh content and changing live campaigns to keep up with accelerating marketplace changes.

Most successful enterprises are also using AI to gain insights from data that can be used to create more relevant offers to customers, the report says. Used in conjunction with machine learning, AI allows companies to engage in more targeted, relevant and personal communications with customers.

“AI and machine learning have gone from being buzzwords to playing a central role in marketing,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

The report also explores a wide range of other marketing technology trends in the U.S., including the growing importance of social media platforms and the need for distinctive but coordinated marketing methods at every step of the customer journey.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 11 providers across six quadrants: Strategic Martech Services, Digital Presence and Digital Ads, Digital Experience and Content, Social and Relationship, Digital Commerce Optimization, and Analytics and Intelligence.

The report names Accenture and Cognizant as Leaders in all six quadrants. It names TCS as a Leader in five quadrants, HCL as a Leader in four quadrants and Capgemini as a Leader in two quadrants. Globant, Isobar and Mindtree are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Mindtree is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Capgemini, Globant, HCL and Isobar are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Marlabs.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

