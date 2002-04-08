MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in Canaccord Genuity’s 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:30 pm ET.

The Company’s presentation will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

