NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. ( PRPO) , welcomes Toni-Ann Mills as the Company’s Senior Director for Learning & Development. With a ~$0.5B market potential for HemeScreen, Precipio is preparing to mobilize all resources towards capturing significant market share.

As Precipio continues to expand its product distribution channels (including the latest agreement with ThermoFisher), company management has identified a need for an experienced executive who can manage the process of successfully training hundreds of our channel partners’ sales reps to market HemeScreen.

Ms. Mills’ deep expertise is in high-performing teams and transformational growth; within this role she will be responsible for training our channel distribution partners’ sales teams. This includes creating and maintaining training & educational programs delivered both in person and via the Precipio Academy of Learning (PAL), an online learning portal expected to be live by year end. In addition, she will be creating curricula to support customers and channel partners necessary for achieving Precipio’s growth and revenue goals.

Toni–Ann will be able to leverage the highly experienced sales teams of our distribution partners, ensuring that these teams are well-trained, have a solid technical and business understanding of our products, and their value proposition to the customer, their patients, and the laboratory.

“I have seen firsthand Toni-Ann’s ability to take even the most technical jargon and turn it into an enjoyable development experience. The breadth of experience and expertise she brings to assist the education of customers will be crucial as we expand our team and channel partners supporting the HemeScreen product portfolio,” said Keith Meadors, Precipio’s SVP Products Division. “Toni-Ann’s addition to the team further emphasizes the company’s potential in the Products Division and the importance of bringing in experienced leaders to support the company’s growth potential. I am delighted to have her as part of the team.”

Toni-Ann brings 20+ years of learning and development experience within various large global organizations, including her recent position as Senior Global Director of Commercial Operations, Learning, and Development at Fenwal , within Fresenius Kabi. During her 14-year tenure, Toni-Ann created a global university in-house with complete competency-based sales, clinical education, technical services, and management curricula built around best practices, supporting the MedTech business with revenues of $1.4B annually reported in 2021. Most recently, she was a vital development team member, working with Northwestern University to develop the IMPACT leadership program.

“I’m delighted to become part of the Precipio team. It has been a life-long ambition to work in the field of cancer, and to me, Precipio is a critical player in the pursuit of excellence in helping cancer patients”, said Toni-Ann Mills. “I am excited to be working with this highly experienced and talented team to deliver quality, targeted learning experiences that will enable success for all in being better able to serve Precipio’s channel partners and customers.”

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise, and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide, as well as proprietary products that serve laboratories worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy, enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com .

