Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, has established a partnership between its two medical schools, American+University+of+the+Caribbean+School+of+Medicine+%28AUC%29 and Ross+University+School+of+Medicine+%28RUSM%29, and Southern+California+University+of+Health+Services+%28SCU%29 to expand access to education for aspiring physicians looking to earn a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree. Through this partnership, SCU students who graduate from the Master of Science in Medical Science (MSMS) program and get accepted to either AUC or RUSM, can receive up to $10,000 in scholarships or additional funding. The three-year agreement began in July 2022.

“Adtalem and its leading medical institutions, AUC and RUSM, are committed to expanding access to education and supporting students to pursue medical education,” said John Danaher, M.D., president of Adtalem Medical and Veterinary. “This partnership will provide needed funding to a diverse group of students who have the talent but may not have access or opportunity to pursue their education and career path in the health sciences.”

SCU’s post-baccalaureate MSMS degree can be completed in as little as one year and seeks to strengthen students’ academic skills and credentials for entry into medical, dental, physician assistant, veterinarian, or other professional health care programs.

"This new agreement is excellent news for SCU MSMS students with dreams of becoming medical doctors,” said Raheleh+Khorsan%2C+Ph.D., program director, MSMS Program at SCU. “SCU is proud to have been educating medical science students since our MSMS Program began in 2020. This agreement creates the opportunity to increase the number of both medical sciences students, and future medical students at AUC and RUSM. It is through institutional agreements such as this that our common goal can be reached—to increase health sciences and medical students to fill the need for additional healthcare professionals for communities."

AUC and RUSM are part of the Adtalem family of institutions dedicated to healthcare workforce solutions and actively partner with mission-driven organizations to reduce educational barriers and empower career development. AUC and RUSM are committed to superior student outcomes and achieved strong residency placements with a combined 95% first-time eligible residency attainment rate for 2021-22 graduates and expected graduates (as of April 5, 2022).

To learn more about the agreement, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scuhs.edu%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2FRUSM-and-AUC-Interview-and-Scholarship-Details.pdf.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American+University+of+the+Caribbean+School+of+Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross+University+School+of+Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education, a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,000 alumni, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC School of Medicine has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC School of Medicine on Twitter+%28%40aucmed%29, Instagram (%40aucmed_edu) and Facebook+%28%40aucmed%29.

Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education, a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978 and located in Barbados, RUSM has more than 14,000 alumni and is committed to educating a diverse group of skilled physicians. RUSM is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). For more information, please visit medical.rossu.edu and follow RUSM on Twitter+%28%40RossMedSchool%29, Instagram+%28%40rossmedschool%29 and Facebook+%28%40RossMedSchool%29.

Over a century after Los Angeles College of Chiropractic (LACC), California’s first chiropractic school was established in 1911, it grew into Southern+California+University+of+Health+Sciences (SCU), an expanded, multi-program university that is transforming and redefining health and healthcare education. SCU is committed to providing an academic community imbued with kindness, integrity, humor, and determination; and a culture of diversity and inclusion. SCU specializes in integrative whole-person healthcare education that goes beyond the diagnosis - and that treats the whole person. Since 1911, SCU has trained more than 18,000 future healthcare providers. For more information, visit scuhs.edu%2F.

