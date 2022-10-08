Masonite International Corporation, a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced its “New Grade Upgrade” contest just in time for back-to-school. Ten homeowners will win a new Masonite+Performance+Door+System, and one grand prize winner will also receive a front entry makeover virtual consultation by designer John Gidding, former host of HGTV’s “Curb Appeal.”

“The front door is an important focal point of any house, and it plays a big role in the annual back-to-school tradition of taking photos of your kids on the first day of school as they enter a new grade,” says Gidding. “I’m excited to partner with Masonite to help homeowners create a more inviting entry to their homes and a more beautiful backdrop for back-to-school photos in the years to come.”

Beginning August 10, homeowners may enter for a chance to win by visiting this+website and submitting a first day of school photo featuring their kids at the front door. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges based on criteria including the visual appeal of the photo, the expressiveness of the child or children and the appearance of the door. (See contest rules for complete details.) Participants are also encouraged to share their first day of school photos on Twitter and Instagram, tagging @masonitedoors.

With kids beginning to head back to school now, Gidding is offering five tips to spruce up your front door, from accessorizing your current space to the ultimate update of upgrading to a new door to bring in more light, increase energy efficiency and provide better protection against the elements.

Accessorize with Textures: Adding unexpected textures to your front door space adds interest with minimal effort. Think beyond traditional floral wreaths, and get creative! Wreaths can be made with driftwood, outdoor fabrics or even something quirky like cocktail umbrellas! These add personality to a front door and can be hung using non-damaging adhesive strips. Installing planter boxes near the front door is always the first step to bring it to life. Climate and season will be a factor, so consider options such as succulents for sunny spots or caladiums for shady ones. As a finishing touch, an oversized or unconventionally shaped natural fiber doormat will add instant style and function. A Splash of Color: Painting the front door is a fun DIY project that can elevate a home’s exterior and create a more inviting entrance for guests. Plus, it looks great in photos! Most architecture can support a brightly colored door, so stepping outside of your comfort zone with a jewel tone is great way to add a pop of color. (Just remember that dark doors can get very hot in southern climates!) You don’t even need to remove your door from its hinges to paint it, just be sure to protect your floors and tape off the hardware. And if you’re replacing a door, Masonite offers pre-finished doors in a wide range of colors. Upgrade Your Hardware and Fixtures: Replacing your door hardware and updating your light fixtures is another way to enhance your home’s exterior presence. Whether you opt for a new metal finish or upgrade to a smart lock, your door hardware should complement the architecture of the home. House numbers are also an opportunity to provide a decorative touch. They should be installed in a highly visible location other than directly on your door. Adding an oversized light fixture is not only on-trend, but also draws attention to your front door and creates a more welcoming space. Just make sure the metal finishes on all hardware and fixtures match! Give It a Cleaning: Most people don’t think about washing their front door, but a grubby door, doesn’t create a good first impression. Meanwhile, cleaning+a+door is easy and will help extend the longevity of your front door and keep it looking fresh. Wash your front door with light pressure to prevent cleaning agents from permeating for long periods of time. Don’t forget the frame! The frequency of cleanings required will be largely dependent on environmental factors. Replace It: In some cases, it’s just time for a new, better-performing front door. Installing a new front door is easier than you think, and it can be completed in one day with a qualified contractor or as a DIY project. It not only provides a fresh look to boost your curb appeal, but a new front door can also have a huge impact inside your home by allowing more light in and keeping the elements out.

“In addition to making their front entry look great, it’s important that homeowners monitor whether their front door is performing as it should,” says Jennifer Renaud, Chief Marketing Officer, Masonite. “Each year, the door and surrounding frame should be assessed for damage and other signs that it might be time for a new one. The Masonite Performance Door System is a great option for those who wish to upgrade the look of their front door, make their home more energy efficient and keep their family comfortable.”

The Masonite+Performance+Door+System is 64% better at keeping air and water out than the leading competitor, based on certified third-party testing. It features the company’s industry-leading 4-Point Performance Seal to deliver unmatched protection against the elements. The System is offered with all Masonite exterior fiberglass doors, which are available in a variety of styles, colors, and finishes, including multiple glass options.

The Masonite “New Grade, Upgrade” contest will run from 12:01 a.m. EST on August 10, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. EST on September 11, 2022, exclusively via this+website. One grand prize winner will receive a new Masonite Performance Door System of their choice with installation, a front entry makeover virtual consultation by designer John Gidding, and a gift card to complete the makeover. Nine first place winners will receive a new Masonite Performance Door System of their choice and installation allowance. Winners will be announced on or about September 19, 2022.

