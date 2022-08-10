PR Newswire

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty just announced the winners of its third Cultivate accelerator program, an annual initiative launched in 2018 that supports small businesses by bringing their unique, innovative products to consumers on a larger scale.

Sally Beauty was built on arming consumers with the best products and education to empower their DIY beauty experiences. Recognizing that so many of those best-in-class products are created by small companies bursting with potential, the retailer has built a reputation for fostering undiscovered talent. Sally Beauty was the first national beauty retailer to give brands like Mielle Organics, The Mane Choice and Arctic Fox in-store distribution.

"We are always looking for new, original products to bring to our consumers looking for pro-quality products at an affordable price. In doing that, we are committed to filling gaps in the market and building new brands by giving them the support and the retail opportunities they need to reach new levels of success," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising, Sally Beauty. The latest Cultivate winners, LUXXI (press-on nails) and Juices & Botanics (hair care), will both be available in select Sally Beauty stores and on SallyBeauty.com beginning January 2023.

The 2022 Cultivate Winners

LUXXI - Jasmine Shamberger created LUXXI in June 2020 to elevate and modernize the press-on nail experience. The ultra durable press-on nails are vegan and cruelty-free, and they are just as easy to remove as they are to apply. In under 10 minutes, consumers can achieve a salon-quality, on-trend manicure at home for a fraction of the cost.

"I've been shopping at Sally Beauty for years – they are the go-to destination for DIY beauty," shared Jasmine Shamberger, Founder, LUXXI. "To have Sally Beauty as our first retail partner, guiding and mentoring us during this process, is incredible. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that can truly take LUXXI to the next level."

Juices & Botanics – Whitney Eaddy couldn't find a consistent hair product line that alleviated dryness and helped with manageability and length retention, so she decided to close the gap for herself and many others. Juices & Botanics uses a proprietary process involving lightweight humectants, natural proteins, silk amino acids and crucial vitamins to penetrate the hair fiber, improving the absorption of water and nutrients. The result is hair that can naturally hold, and ultimately retain, moisture and length, creating the optimal environment for healthy growth.

"As a professional hairstylist and salon owner, I've always connected with Sally Beauty through my own personal hair journey and my clients," said Whitney Eaddy, Founder, Juices & Botanics. "Being part of the Cultivate program is a full-circle moment for me since I am originally from Denton, Texas, where Sally Beauty's headquarters is located. This partnership will give more people with textured hair access to the Juices & Botanics line of leading-edge products to support a healthy natural hair journey, and I couldn't be more excited."

LUXXI and Juices & Botanics both went through a rigorous process before being selected as this year's winners. The Cultivate program began with a 4-week virtual retail readiness boot camp that offered insights and advice in key areas such as Marketing, Merchandising, Legal, E-commerce and Store Operations. At the boot camp's end, finalists took what they already had – and what they learned – to pitch their business to Sally Beauty Holdings executives who then determined the Cultivate winners. To create excitement, consumers had the chance to participate in the process by voting for the brand they wanted to see in stores. As winners, LUXXI and Juices & Botanics each receive distribution at Sally Beauty, $15,000 in funding and a 12-month mentorship.

"Coming out of the selection process, we identified incredible entrepreneurs with breakthrough products that we knew would help consumers better care for their hair and express themselves through nail art. We look forward to watching their businesses grow," said Herskowitz.

