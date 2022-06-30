Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Mindy Johnson, CPPT has come aboard as managing director and relationship manager for custody services. She is based in the firm’s office in St. Petersburg.

“Mindy’s nearly two decades of experience working closely with public pension plans and other institutional clients, including family offices, will be extremely beneficial as we continue to grow these business lines,” said David J. Lederer, managing director and head of investor services at Fiduciary Trust International. “Her knowledge of these clients’ internal operations and management have enabled her to forge strong relationships with members of this highly specialized client base, and understand their unique needs. We look forward to working with her to effectively service pension plans and family offices.”

Ms. Johnson has been serving institutional trust clients since 2006. She was most recently senior vice president and relationship manager at Salem Trust Co. in Tampa, where she was instrumental in the sales and growth of custody services for public pension plans. Earlier in her career, Ms. Johnson worked in financial services roles at Regions Bank and its predecessor, AmSouth Bank. She holds the certified public pension trustee (CPPT) designation.

"Fiduciary Trust International is well-known in the industry for its robust suite of custody services,” said Ms. Johnson. “The financial peace of mind we can provide to public pension plans, family offices and other institutional clients during this time is a valuable benefit over the long term.”

Ms. Johnson has completed Cannon Financial Institution programs focusing on investments, regulation, defined benefit and qualified plans, and other areas of retirement services.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $86 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

