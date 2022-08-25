Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), a leading lidar company known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in 1x1 meetings at the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference on August 25, 2022.

Date: Thursday, August 25, 2022

Meeting availability: 9:30 a.m. – 2:10 p.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. PT

Investors interested in attending the virtual conference should contact Velodyne Investor Relations at [email protected], or their Needham representative.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

