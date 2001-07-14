Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the winners of its second annual Reimagine CX (Customer Experience) Awards, recognizing organizations that are using Five9 solutions to deliver tangible business outcomes and transforming their customer and employee experience.

Five9 customers were nominated across five categories, and each nominee was also considered for the Best Overall Award chosen by Five9 CEO Rowan Trollope. Dave Michels, Principal Analyst and Founder of TalkingPointz; Liz Miller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research; and Steven Dickens, Tech Analyst and Vice President at Futurum Research, served as independent industry judges for the awards.

Submissions for the awards grew 140% year over year, a reflection of the growing momentum Five9 is experiencing in the marketplace. The winners were announced during opening remarks at Five9+CX+Summit, taking place through Aug. 11 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. They are:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Increase Business Agility with Cloud Award: Moving from an on-premises system to Five9 has enabled Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to integrate guest registration across 22 brands in 95 countries increasing reservation conversions and the customer experience through our voice channel. Wyndham has been able to stand up contact centers in new geographic locations in days, rather than months, and the millions saved from migrating from old infrastructures now helps fund new innovation, including a redesigned digital journey with improvements granted to all voice channels serving internal customers, hotel staff, and guests and the use of AI for agent onboarding and coaching improving overall quality while decreasing turnover during training.

Ricoh, Scale with AI & Automation Award: This leading information management and digital services company deployed Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) to empower customers to self-serve for routine technical issues like password resets. The IVA also automates service ticketing when live assistance is needed, which reduces call times by as much as three minutes. Additionally, Ricoh USA, Inc. is using Five9 Agent Assist to provide real-time coaching for agents during customer interactions. Using IVA and Agent Assist has created more meaningful work for agents by giving them more time and confidence to handle complicated requests.

ConnectWise, Ecosystem/Partner Award: ConnectWise provides a global white label IT help desk that supports end-user clients of their partners. Using Five9 omnichannel routing and Ivanti ITSM dashboard, ConnectWise technicians can receive and handle incoming incidents efficiently. Integration with Snowflake data lake provides full visibility into operational data, including how long technicians spend handling interactions and the time to complete a ticket. Since implementing Five9, ConnectWise has improved service levels in all inbound channels by 10 to 15 percentage points, highlighted by e-services' service level increasing from 76% to 91%.

From You Flowers, Empower Agents and Supervisors to Deliver Results Award: From You Flowers has improved interaction routing by defining parameters that automatically send problematic CX issues directly to senior agents. The data collected from previous interactions ensures customers reach an agent who can resolve their issues efficiently and optimize the experience — which, in turn, provides a more favorable experience for the agent and customer.

Nutrisystem, Community Excellence Award: In less than 90 days, Nutrisystem implemented Five9 Global Voice and has expanded to chat, email, and self-service to broaden engagement options and reduce the need to add staff during peak seasons. Five9 Workflow Automation connects key customer data across the cloud, from CRM to order management and other internal systems, and triggers cross-platform workflows that reduce agent workload and administrative costs. Nutrisystem realized savings in technology and telecommunications costs upon implementation; post-call Net Promotor Score (NPS) has increased year over year; and moving to the cloud has broadened Nutrisystem’s geographic talent pool. Nutrisystem partnered with CDW and Five9 to provide this innovation to its contact centers.

Marsh McLennan, Best Overall Award: With more than 80,000 colleagues operating in over 130 countries, Marsh McLennan is the leader in risk, strategy and people, helping clients navigate a dynamic environment through four global businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. MMC migrated over 100 contact centers, 3,600 agents / supervisors, and 4,000 telephone numbers to Five9 in 36 countries, with some migrations in less than a week during Covid. MMC enhanced their CX and EX by utilizing a majority of the Five9 platform including AI and automation, digital channels, workforce optimization and speech analytics to name a few.

MMC has launched a global HR chat solution to provide 24X7 support in multiple languages to employees across the world. That chat is initiated in the local language and translated to English. An HR representative can respond in English, and the chat will be translated back to the colleague in the original local language. MMC is also leveraging Five9 IVA to automate routine tasks such as frequently asked questions and uses Interaction Analytics to help ensure their “automated workforce” is fully utilized. By offering self-service options, they were able to reduce call volume handled by a live agent by 45% in some cases.

“Being able to celebrate our customers is such an honor,” said Genefa Murphy, Five9 CMO. “Hearing their stories of transformation shows the power of technology and partnership together. These customers delivered real results for their business, their customers, and their employees. We congratulate our 2022 Reimagine CX Award winners and commend them for investing in CX to transform their organizations”

