The Hill, America’s premier source for political and policy news, has launched a streaming channel, marking its first foray into OTT (Over The Top). The Hill is part of Nexstar Digital, the digital business of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), the largest local broadcaster in the U.S. with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets. The launch of The Hill TV builds upon The Hill’s success as an essential, agenda-setting read for lawmakers, policymakers and influential digital consumers from Capitol Hill to Main Street.

The Hill TV programming line-up includes:

Signature shows including Rising , The Hill ’s groundbreaking morning program

including , ’s groundbreaking morning program Extended exclusives and interviews with lawmakers, policy influencers, and business leaders about hot-button issues and pending legislation

with lawmakers, policy influencers, and business leaders about hot-button issues and pending legislation Summits and policy roundtables from The Hill ’s 70+ thought leadership events per year, convening expert voices on the biggest challenges facing our country

from ’s 70+ thought leadership events per year, convening expert voices on the biggest challenges facing our country Thematic series such as Changing America , which uniquely explores timely topics including respect, sustainability, resilience, and well-being

such as , which uniquely explores timely topics including respect, sustainability, resilience, and well-being Local political programs, including highlights from Sunday talk shows produced by Nexstar stations in top markets

“The Hill’s objective is to bring free, trusted, and non-biased information about politics and policy to more Americans,” explained Jason Jedlinski, General Manager of The Hill. “In a time of increasing polarization and diminishing trust in media, we’re proud to provide a clear alternative for news and information to viewers, and a powerful opportunity to advertisers.”

The Hill TV recently debuted on global streaming platform Plex. Viewers can watch The Hill TV by downloading the Plex app here or watch now in a web browser here. With over 50,000 free titles, movies, live TV shows, sports and music available to stream in over 180 countries, Plex is the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today. Additional distribution partners will be announced in the coming months.

“Our mission is to have the best free-to-watch live TV channel lineup available today with content and brands that appeal to large and diverse audiences,” said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Content at Plex. “By adding a partner like Nexstar Digital with The Hill TV live channel, and its unmatched reputation for delivering premium unbiased news and content, we’re one step closer to achieving our goal.”

Nexstar Digital operates 125 websites and 239 mobile apps and collectively its digital assets are a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. The Hill TV is the centerpiece of Nexstar Digital’s political news portfolio and delivers highly engaged and valuable OTT viewers.

Learn more at www.nexstardigital.com, www.thehill.com and www.plex.tv.

About The Hill

Established in 1994, The Hill is the country’s definitive digital source for non-partisan political news and information. The Hill’s properties include TheHill.com, reaching an average monthly audience of 31M in Q1 2022 as reported by Comscore; The Hill TV, the largest independent video platform within the Beltway; The Hill’s print edition, one of the most influential sources for law and policy makers; K Street Studios, creating breakthrough branded content offerings; and The Hill Events, which hosted 70 events last year, featuring 92 Members of Congress and 88 industry leaders in meaningful policy discussions.

About Plex

Available in over 180 countries, %3Ci%3EPlex%3C%2Fi%3E is solving the streaming media chaos making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. It's also the first, and only, streaming platform to offer access to free entertainment - including over 50,000 free titles, movies, and TV shows on-demand, as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including A+E, AMC, Crackle, Crown Media Family Networks, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Paramount, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sony Pictures Television. Plex is also the only streaming service that lets users integrate their own personal media collections with a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more visit https%3A%2F%2Fplex.tv, follow %40plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005111/en/