NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a global partnership and expanded relationship with Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) to collaborate on cloud-based contact center solutions that deliver personalized experiences to customers and employees, while helping companies navigate the rapidly changing needs and requirements of the digital business landscape.

The partnership will leverage the combined strengths of Kyndryl's Digital Workplace Services and its deep expertise in AI, automation and cognitive analytics, powered by Five9's industry-leading cloud contact center technology, to deliver Kyndryl's Intelligent Cloud Contact Center (ICCC) platform to new and existing customers.

Kyndryl and Five9 will offer businesses modernized, cloud-enabled service desk capabilities while providing personalized, end-to-end IT support for employees around the world. Together, they will help new and existing customers move legacy contact centers to the cloud, offering a state-of-the-art customer support experience.

"Differentiating on customer experience now demands cloud strategies," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. "Kyndryl's partnership with Five9 will benefit customers and ecosystem partners by providing end-to-end contact center solutions, services, and expertise to help enterprises increase business agility, embrace innovation and accelerate CX transformation."

Through this partnership, Kyndryl and Five9 have built a Global Cloud Contact Center team that allows both firms to continuously offer best-in-class skills, training and education, and customer-facing solutions for Kyndryl's ecosystem partners and practitioners.

"Being able to deliver elevated end-user experiences across both employee IT support systems and customer-facing contact centers, Kyndryl and Five9 are building on their current successes together," said Ivan Dopplé, General Manager, Kyndryl Digital Workplace Services Global Practice. "Five9 is a longstanding and trusted partner for Kyndryl's Digital Workplace practice. Strengthening our relationship with Five9 will further accelerate the contact center transformation journeys for our valued customers."

"We're thrilled to announce our reseller agreement and managed services partnership with Kyndryl," said Jake Butterbaugh, Senior Vice President, Five9 Global Partner Sales. "Helping enterprises move away from on-premises solutions to a cloud-based approach provides a more consumer-led experience that empowers agents and engages employees in new and meaningful ways. As our market segment continues to grow, Kyndryl's worldwide presence and operational footprint in over 60 countries will help Five9 continue to expand our global reach."

As part of the agreement, Kyndryl has been recognized as a Five9 Gold Partner in 2022, Five9's highest level of partner. Earlier this year, Five9 also named Kyndryl's Digital Workplace practice as its 2021 "Systems Integrator Innovator of the Year."

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's more than 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,500 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

