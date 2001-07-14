MetLife announced today that the company’s Global Technology and Operations (GTO) organization is doubling down on hiring in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina. This announcement demonstrates MetLife’s commitment to transforming the global insurance industry by building solutions that allow the company to engage with its customers, how, when and where they want, as well as its dedication to the state of North Carolina.

MetLife opened its technology campus in Cary, North Carolina in 2015, and has since created a network of more than 2,600 employees. The company is hiring for critical skillsets and capabilities, including software engineering, data science, cybersecurity and operational reengineering, which will continue to drive the expansion of data-driven insights and innovative customer solutions. MetLife is dedicated to establishing roles that are meaningful, providing consistent career and development training, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into the fabric of the organization.

GTO is led by Bill Pappas, a native of North Carolina who resides in the state. Pappas was recently named to the 2022 Business North Carolina Power List.

“The excitement and passion we’re seeing from our employees in Cary is undoubtedly a reflection of the innovative work we’re doing here at MetLife as we live our company purpose by putting the customer at the center of everything we do,” said Pappas. “Our employees are our most important asset, and I believe that investing in talent is what separates us from others in the space. It’s certainly an energizing time to be at MetLife, and I look forward to seeing many new employees soon.”

MetLife will be hosting a variety of hiring events, such as tech meetups, hackathons, community partnerships and the annual Triangle Tech X conference. To learn more about MetLife’s GTO organization, upcoming events, and open positions, visit: North+Carolina+-+MetLife+Jobs.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

