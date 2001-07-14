Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced that former Rolls-Royce executive Matthew Boguradzki has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Strategy, effective today.

Boguradzki will lead Virgin Galactic’s sales team, supporting the Company’s commercial growth and developing its thriving customer community. He will oversee all sales efforts including strategy, sourcing, negotiation, and client management, and will report to Blair Rich, President and Chief Business Officer, Commercial and Consumer Operations.

“Our thoughtful and high-touch approach to our customer journey is one of Virgin Galactic’s defining features,” said Rich. “As we continue to scale our business, evolving and growing our world class sales operation will be critical. Our recent commercial announcements demonstrate our strong momentum, and bringing in a leader of Matthew’s caliber is an important next step. His experience and networks are deeply aligned with our approach and relevant to our customer demographic, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Boguradzki joins Virgin Galactic from Rolls-Royce, where he led vehicle sales for North and South America and supported the transformation and optimization of the region’s sales operations. Prior to this, Boguradzki built his career at BMW Group Australia, ultimately rising to National Sales and Operations Manager for MINI Australia.

“I am thrilled to be joining Virgin Galactic at this key moment in the era of commercial spaceflight,” said Boguradzki. “The team has made great strides and I’m excited to continue growing the thriving community of Future Astronauts as we prepare to open the wonder of space travel to the world.”

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.virgingalactic.com%2F

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), including statements regarding the Company’s spaceflight systems, markets and expected flight schedule. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005302/en/