WOOSTER, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Community Bank, a full-service financial institution with branch locations in six Ohio counties, is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean A. Fitzsimmons to Agricultural and Commercial Lender. “Wayne Savings is excited to welcome Sean to a team of seven agricultural and commercial lenders with more than 165 years of combined service. The expertise and customer service skills of our lenders are just two of the many reasons Wayne Savings is one of the fastest growing community banks in Ohio,” stated James R. VanSickle II, President and CEO. Sean will help individuals, small businesses and farms reach their financial goals and realize their dreams.



Sean has five years of community banking experience, including commercial and agricultural lending. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and has held leadership positions in several agricultural organizations including 4-H and Future Farmers of America. He is responsible for supporting local farmers and local business owners by combining one on one customer service with the unique lending programs offered by Wayne Savings.

“I am excited to help my neighbors obtain financing for their farms and businesses," said Fitzsimmons. "Being born and raised in this community and now having the opportunity to help my neighbors and friends is really a dream come true for me."

To learn more about Wayne Savings and the products and services offered, please visit waynesavings.com. Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, and Washingtonville, Ohio. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Contact Information:

James R. VanSickle II

President and Chief Executive Officer

330-264-5767

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a354866-9a28-4ec6-a6a0-54cc99bac6ad