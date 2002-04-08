NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Weber Inc. (“Weber” or “Company”) (: WEBR). Weber is an outdoor cooking company that sells grills, smokers, grilling accessories, and solid fuel products across the world.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Weber Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Weber’s August 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than September 27, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

On or around August 6, 2021, Weber conducted its IPO by selling over 17.8 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

On July 25, 2022, Weber announced its preliminary third quarter 2022 financial results, including net sales between $525 million and $530 million. Weber also advised investors that it expected to report a net loss, noting that "[p]rofitability was negatively impacted by" several factors, including "promotional activity to enhance retail sell through." Additionally, Weber announced that Chris Scherzinger "is departing" from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company.

Following this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.95 per share to close at $6.56 per share on July 25, 2022.

Since the IPO, the price of Weber’s Class A common stock has fallen over 55%, closing as low as $6.25 per share on July 26, 2022.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: [email protected]