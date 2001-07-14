Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Adam Raucher has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Capital Markets Group. Mr. Raucher will focus on capital markets coverage for financial institutions for the firm’s corporate and financial-sponsor-backed clients. He is based in Houlihan Lokey’s New York office.

Mr. Raucher joins Houlihan Lokey with more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, Mr. Raucher served as a Managing Director and Head of Capital Solutions for the Americas at Deutsche Bank. Prior to this role, Mr. Raucher was a Managing Director in Deutsche Bank’s Financial Institutions investment banking group, and he has worked extensively in capital markets and financial services coverage during his more than 16-year tenure at the firm. Mr. Raucher began his career as a corporate attorney at Sidley Austin LLP.

“We are delighted to welcome Adam to Houlihan Lokey,” said Gregg Newman, Global Co-Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group. “Adam joins the firm at a time of rapid growth and extraordinary momentum within our Capital Markets Group. The addition of Adam to our team will contribute significantly to our depth and breadth of coverage in the financial institutions sector. His deep industry expertise, strong client relationships, and impressive market knowledge will be a driver of the Capital Market Group’s continued success, and we look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to deliver innovative and independent client solutions.”

“Houlihan Lokey is a proven leader in capital markets advisory. The firm offers an incredible platform of team collaboration, client focus, and strong corporate culture, and I admire how uniquely positioned it is in providing clients with industry-leading advice. I am excited for this new opportunity and look forward to further enhancing the group’s financial institutions capital markets coverage,” said Mr. Raucher.

Mr. Raucher holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

With approximately 80 dedicated financial professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Frankfurt, and Milan, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. In fiscal year ended 2021, the group advised in the raising of more than $15 billion of capital for corporate clients worldwide.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past seven consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past eight consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

