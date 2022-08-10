LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Physitrack ( STO:PTRK, Financial)

Physitrack PLC boosts its management team and recruits Michal Wegrzyn from Zendesk. Michal Wegrzyn will take on a new role as Head of Engineering at Physitrack. As a result of the recruitments, co-founder and CTO Nathan Skwortsow will take on a new position focused on sourcing and developing new business ventures on behalf of the company.

Michal Wegrzyn, who prior to joining Physitrack was an Engineering Manager at NYSE-listed $10bln market leader in customer support SaaS provider Zendesk, has been recruited as Head of Engineering. Michal will lead a new team of in-house Ruby on Rails, Mobile and DevOps developers, as Physitrack transitions away from its previous inhouse/outsource hybrid software development model. The new setup will not only benefit Physitrack from an efficiency and cultural standpoint but will also optimize the cost of investments in Physitrack's platform.

As a result of the recruitments, co-founder and CTO Nathan Skwortsow will take on a new position in Physitrack's management team focused on sourcing and developing new business ventures on behalf of the company.

"We are thrilled to have Michal joining our engineering team as we continue to develop our SaaS offering for Lifecare Tech for healthcare providers and enhance our Virtual Wellness offering with Champion Health. Michal is top-tier talent in his field and we can't wait to embark on this next step together. With Nathan making the transition to spearheading the sourcing and development of new business ventures, we also become better positioned to fully realise the potential of new business and acquisitions", says Henrik Molin CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack:

+46 (0) 707 46 44 21

[email protected]

[email protected]

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Virtual-first Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/ and https://championhealth.co.uk/

Introduction to Champion Health's world-leading Employee Wellness platform:

https://vimeo.com/734304980/4a4ce7abfe (1.02 minutes)

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.

[email protected], +46 8 528 00 399

Attachments

Physitrack recruits top talent from Zendesk, succeeds CTO in management team

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711545/Physitrack-Recruits-Top-Talent-from-Zendesk-Succeeds-CTO-in-Management-Team



