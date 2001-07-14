Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) celebrated the opening of its newly remodeled Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market yesterday. Located at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, Mich. the D&W Fresh Market grocery store has been upgraded to feature a modern new look and provide both a functional and memorable shopping experience.

New offerings include delicious, freshly-made artisan sandwiches and paninis, expanded specialty offerings with 112 select varieties of cheese, crackers and charcuterie pairings, 23 new varieties of freshly-made sushi and an extensive wine collection. The newly renovated store also features more than 160 local brands, offering everything from Michigan-grown mushrooms to Bell’s Brewery products. D&W Fresh Market is already known for being a leader in fresh and organic produce, deli items and convenience meal options for shoppers.

“At SpartanNash, we strive to deliver the ingredients for a better life, and a big part of achieving that goal is making sure that we provide the highest quality and best variety of products within an enjoyable shopping environment,” said SpartanNash’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Retail, Tom+Swanson. “D&W Fresh Market is a well-respected brand in West Michigan and these new store upgrades, services and exclusive offerings are a way of thanking our community for trusting us as their go-to store.”

The store remodel also elevated the overall shopping experience by introducing an updated color scheme, clear signage and a refreshed store layout. As always, D&W Fresh Market will have well-trained, friendly Associates ready to help shoppers have a great store visit.

Since the first D&W Fresh Market was established in Grandville, Mich., in 1943, store Associates have been proud to support the surrounding neighborhoods and be involved in the communities where they live and work. By investing in projects such as this renovation, D&W Fresh Market is showing its continued commitment to the West Michigan community by providing a functional and enjoyable place to shop the wide assortment.

To celebrate the newly remodeled store, the D&W Fresh Market team hosted a community event with ribbon cutting and are offering a variety of deals for current and new shoppers. For more information about D&W Fresh Market, please visit Shopdwfreshmarket.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

