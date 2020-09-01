HUMBL, Inc.

San Diego, CA, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB: HMBL), in conjunction with Ballengee Group, announced today that it will be launching a personalized, 3D brand metaverse store called “House of Hayes” with Major League Baseball (MLB) player Ke’Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and his father, Charlie Hayes, who played 14 years in the big leagues and won the 1996 World Series as a member of the New York Yankees. Ballengee Group represents a number of MLB players including Alek Manoah, Jordan Lyles, James McCann, David Fletcher and more.



The brand store metaverse environment will initially be available on desktop across modern browser types, as well as interactive headsets, allowing customers to engage with 3D interactive content around the life and baseball careers of the Hayes Family, as well as discover and shop for the preferred products of Ke’Bryan Hayes from brands such as Wilson, Franklin, Digmi, Old Hickory and New Balance.

“HUMBL 3D brand metaverse stores will allow you engage with individual players, team stores and brands in ways that are more interactive and accessible than traditional e-commerce stores or shopping malls,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “Our goal is to be the leader in shaping Web 3 Commerce. This is an important step forward in doing so.”

In the brand metaverse store, customers are able to walk the Ke’Bryan Hayes avatar through various rooms of the “House of Hayes,” learning more about the life and sports careers of the Hayes family, as well as shopping for their favorite brands and endorsed products such as the Wilson A2000 glove, Franklin batting gloves, Digmi Apparel, Old Hickory baseball bats and New Balance baseball cleats.

To celebrate the announcement of the “House of Hayes” fans will have the ability to receive “Into the Metaverse” NFT collectibles to accompany download and connect of the HUMBL Wallet. Supplies are limited.

The launch of the full brand metaverse store will include a limited Ke’Bryan Hayes signed NFT collection by Lauren Taylor Illustrations (LTI), who illustrates intricate birch wood panels and creates other original artwork for some of the biggest names in sports, having completed well over 500 custom art pieces. LTI is an MLBPA licensee who has partnered with trading card giant Topps amongst other industry leading brands. The NFT collection will also include limited edition signed merchandise.

All collectibles will be “Verified by BLOCKS” on the BLOCKS Registry, which has been developed to combat fraud, forgery and lifecycle intellectual property management around signed merchandise and collectibles.

The first version of the “House of Hayes” 3D brand metaverse store is currently in beta testing and expected to open before the end of the Major League Baseball 2022 regular season.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 Commerce company with consumer and commercial divisions. The company offers a HUMBL Mobile Pay app, HUMBL Search Engine, HUMBL Marketplace and more.

About Ke’Bryan Hayes

Ke’Bryan Hayes is an American professional baseball third baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates of Major League Baseball. Ke’Bryan represented Team USA in 2014 as a member of the 18U Team and was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft out of Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas. He made his MLB debut on September 1, 2020. In 2022, he signed the largest contract in Pittsburgh Pirates history. He was a recipient of the Fielding Bible Award in 2021.

About Charlie Hayes

Charlie Hayes is an American former professional third baseman and former coach for the FCL Phillies. Hayes played in Major League Baseball for the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, and Houston Astros from 1988 through 2001. He was a member of the Yankees’1996 World Series championship team and caught the last out of game 6 that beat the Atlanta Braves.

About Lauren Taylor Illustrations

Lauren Taylor Brem is dedicated and energetic Major League Baseball Players Association artist that has worked with clients such as Topps, David Ortiz, Nike and more. Her ability to capture historic moments and fan favorites has contributed to her rapidly rising success. While she has recently turned her focus to baseball, she has also created artwork of actors, singers, prominent landmarks and other sports figures from her studio in Vancouver, BC.

About BLOCKS

BLOCKS is a blockchain technology that provides “Verified by BLOCKS” authentication and lifecycle registration of signed merchandise, collectibles, intellectual property, NFTs and more via the BLOCKS Registry.

About Ballengee Group

Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency representing athletes in the MLB, NFL, UFC and more. Founded by James and Alex Ballengee in 2014, the main goal is to always do what’s best for the client. Ballengee Group brings together a preeminent lineup of agents, lawyers, and business executives who have unmatched experience in all areas of an athlete’s career, including contract negotiation, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships. With decades of experience representing world champions and global icons, Ballengee Group offers 150+ years of experience in the industry.

