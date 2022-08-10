NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which RT Mosaic Wealth Management LTD. ("RT Mosaic") will join Focus partner firm Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC ("Cardinal Point"). This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2010 by Chris Rawles and Spencer Tilley, RT Mosaic is an integrated wealth management firm located in Calgary, Alberta. It provides financial planning and investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and families. This transaction will provide RT Mosaic with expanded operational and service capabilities, as well as deepen and broaden the client service capabilities of the combined firm. Through this transaction, Cardinal Point will expand its footprint in Calgary and benefit from adding two tenured advisors to its leadership team.

"We look forward to welcoming the RT Mosaic team to Cardinal Point," said Jeff Sheldon, Founder and CEO of Cardinal Point. "Their philosophy on financial planning and investment management closely aligns with ours and they will add additional breadth and expertise to our firm. We could not imagine a better strategic and cultural fit to deepen our presence in Western Canada, and we are extremely pleased that Chris and Spencer will be joining our leadership team."

"Having known Cardinal Point for some time, we are excited to be joining their team. They share our deep commitment to helping clients achieve financial security," said Chris Rawles, Co-Founder of RT Mosaic. "This transaction allows us to continue providing our clients with excellent service, while also being able to leverage Cardinal Point's platform and expertise to further enhance the experience for our clients," added Spencer Tilley, Co-Founder of RT Mosaic.

"We are delighted that RT Mosaic will be joining Cardinal Point," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "RT Mosaic is a strategic transaction that will help Cardinal Point further their Western Canadian reach and enhance their financial planning and investment management capabilities. Additionally, this is the second transaction for Cardinal Point since joining Focus last November. The growth capital we provide, together with access to our highly experienced M&A team, help our partner firms take advantage of the many opportunities in the independent wealth market to accelerate the growth of their businesses."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Cardinal Point

Cardinal Point is an independent cross-border wealth management firm with offices in both the United States and Canada. Cardinal Point provides personalized investment and estate, tax and cross-border financial planning solutions to affluent individuals and families located in both the United States and Canada. For more information about Cardinal Point, please visit https://cardinalpointwealth.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

[email protected]

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711526/RT-Mosaic-Wealth-Management-to-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-Cardinal-Point-Increasing-Cardinal-Points-Scale-and-Enhancing-Its-Western-Canadian-Presence



