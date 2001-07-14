Rent-A-Center, Inc., a leader in the lease-to-own industry, proudly announces a $25,000 donation to the Team+Eastern+Kentucky+Flood+Relief+Fund. This fund directly assists those in Kentucky affected by the recent flooding and severe weather.

Rent-A-Center supports charities and organizations that align with its community pillars: disaster relief, family and youth empowerment, hunger relief and veterans affairs. Rent-A-Center works each day to improve the quality of life for its employees and customers, and with over 50 stores operating across the state of Kentucky affected by the severe weather system and subsequent catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, it compelled the company to help.

“We hope this donation can assist in the rebuilding process, as our hearts go out to the eastern Kentucky communities that we and our franchisees have proudly served for years,” said Anthony Blasquez, EVP - Rent-A-Center Operations.

The most heavily impacted communities were in areas served by Rent-A-Center’s multi-unit franchisee, The Raintree Group Inc., who has offered consumers furniture, appliance and electronics with flexible payment options for 38 years.

“We can’t thank Rent-A-Center enough for the generous contribution to help in this tragic situation that has affected so many families in eastern Kentucky, with many being our customers and our store coworkers,” said Kevin Webb, President – The Raintree Group Inc.

About Rent-A-Center:

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company’s omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

