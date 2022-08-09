The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Avaya Holdings Corp. (“Avaya” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AVYA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Avaya is the subject of an article published in the Wall Street Journal on August 9, 2022. According to the Journal, the Company cut its earnings forecast by more than 60% just weeks after borrowing $600 million from institutional investors in deals arranged by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase. The Company provided no explanation for the major earnings miss, only adding that it would also miss its revenue forecast and would remove its CEO. The Company’s audit committee is opening investigations both of a whistleblower letter and its latest quarterly earnings report. Based on this news, shares of Avaya cratered on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005622/en/