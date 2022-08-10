NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that that its partner firm Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") has appointed Molly Bennard as Chief Executive Officer. Bennard is joining Connectus' global leadership team, which is responsible for executing on Connectus' global growth strategy.

Bennard joins Connectus after more than seven years with Focus, where she was most recently a Managing Director and Co-Head of Focus' Northeast M&A team, with additional responsibility for Focus' expansion in Australia and the development and launch of Connectus. Bennard has two decades of experience in financial services, with deep expertise in growth strategy, practice management and operations in the independent wealth management sector.

Connectus' global leadership team has extensive industry experience across the areas of technology and operations, marketing, compliance and administration. Amy DeTolla,who was previouslywith Focus for more than five years, is the architect of Connectus' technology suite and digital-first client engagement platform and leads Connectus' operations team with the support of Samuel Jack, a fellow Focus veteran, and Luke Robinson. Kathleen Alcorn leads marketing and branding for Connectus and its partners globally and is supported by Jordan Rosen. Andrew Waldren, Shane Hermann, Josh Davison and Daniel Rickard support business strategy and portfolio management activities. John Stelley and Kristen Bell are responsible for regulatory and compliance matters while Souvik Paul supports financial reporting.

"I am honored to be leading Connectus," said Bennard. "Connectus offers an innovative value proposition to its partners, reflecting an evolution in the alternatives for strategic partnership that exist in the independent wealth management market. Connectus has a substantial growth opportunity globally, and we plan to capitalize on that while further enhancing the resources, digital-first technology and growth support available to Connectus advisers."

"We are very pleased that Molly and her team are leading Connectus as it continues to grow and evolve its business globally," said Rajini Kodialam, Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Molly has been instrumental in formulating and executing on Connectus' successful expansion strategy since its launch in late 2020. Her history and connectivity with the Focus team and the value-added services Focus offers will provide unique benefits to Connectus. Her passion for Connectus, its mission and its people makes her the right leader to take the business forward."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus Wealth Advisers is a global consortium of client-centric advisers that deliver comprehensive wealth management advice through access to expanded services, shared resources and best practices. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mindset of its advisers. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue to manage their client relationships and maintain their boutique cultures, while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared infrastructure and access to expanded client service capabilities. Connectus is a partner firm of Focus Financial Partners. For more information about Connectus, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

