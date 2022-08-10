MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID), is pleased to announce that The Chiefs, the leading esports organisation in Australia & New Zealand has teamed up with Scentre, owner and operator of Westfield Shopping Centres in Australia and New Zealand, to bring the next generation of esports athletes into the spotlight and introduce millions of customers to the world of gaming.

The two-year sponsorship will include a myriad of events in the esports space, with regular activations to take place at Westfield Living Centres across Australia and New Zealand. It will include fixed permanent gaming facilities in select centres and possible cinema extensions.

The Chiefs will leverage its diverse range of professional esports teams and content creators including elite players, top influencers, and traditional sport athletes, to host live tutorial masterclasses, esports tournaments, and gaming workshops for customers. These interactive activations will feature a variety of gaming titles and focus on various industry roles.

The sponsorship seeks to provide grassroots support to scout up and coming talent and provide industry pathways for career opportunities. It will also make gaming accessible in an entertaining environment, offering a huge opportunity for younger generations to experience esports at their local Westfield centre.

SQID Technologies board chair Athan Lekkas said: "This is a one-of-a-kind partnership that will see esports and gaming become easily accessible to millions of Westfield customers in Australia and New Zealand. For many, it will be an opportunity to get a first taste of esports as well as allow existing gamers to develop their skills. Together we will be able to engage new and existing gamers and fans in a unique way and we are delighted to have formalised this partnership."

Scentre Group Director Leasing and Retail Solutions John Papagiannis said: "Listening to our customers and responding to what they want is at the heart of our customer strategy. We recognise the gaming sector is fast growing and see our sponsorship of The Chiefs as a fantastic opportunity to connect with and engage more customers at a local level. It will also give gaming enthusiasts across our local communities more reasons to visit our Westfield Living Centres and stay for longer."

Contact details: Athan Lekkas Anoosh Manzoori CEO SQID Advisor SQID Technologies Limited Shape Capital Pty Ltd [email protected] [email protected] + 61 3 8620 6400 + 61 3 8620 6400

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies Limited [CSE: SQID] is an Australian based Company engaged in payment processing and investing and growing esports gaming. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and ecommerce customers across both Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C) segments through its leading partner platform (Merchant Warrior). The Company also wholly owns the ICON Esports (ICON) a leading Australia & New Zealand esports and gaming organisation, focussed on the commercial landscape of the Oceanic market through brand driven marketing campaigns and partnerships, nutrition supplements and merchandise to their esports and gaming audience.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS:

The Chiefs Esports Pty Ltd ("The Chiefs") forms part of SQID Technologies wholly owned ICON Esports Group.

The Chiefs are one of the premier esports and gaming entertainment clubs in the ANZ region, featuring top teams in various competitive video games. Founded in 2014, The Chiefs have a consistent record of being highly successful within ANZ Esports competitions and are committed to the growth of the industry both on a domestic and international level.

