CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced that the trading of its common shares has been upgraded to the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB® platform from the OTC Pink Market. The Company's ticker symbol remains the same.

The OTCQB listing required the completion and submission of financial reporting with the Securities & Exchange Commission including two years of trailing audited financial results, an expanded Board of Directors which includes the requisite number of independent directors, and an annual verification and management certification process along with other administrative requirements.

"The uplisting to OTCQB is an exciting milestone for NovAccess Global and marks another accomplishment in the slate of corporate initiatives we set out to achieve this year," said, the Company's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dwain K. Irvin. "Beyond the steps taken a few months ago to partially recapitalize the company, last month we announced a critical submission for our lead drug candidate TLR-AD1 as the cornerstone of our platform for novel immunotherapy for brain tumor patients. The uplisting process provides added investment community visibility and transparency as we continue to execute on our plan that we believe will ultimately lead to enhancing value for our shareholders."

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

