SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announced that Ludlow Research has issued a research opinion on the company based on recent passage of Climate Bill and tax incentives for electric vehicles (EV).

As part of Elektros Charging strategy, the company will focus initial deployment of its charging stations locally in South Florida, with a longer-term focus on rural and underserved areas as well.

The rapid growth in electric vehicles (EVs) is part of a fundamental shift in transportation, a change that promises substantial benefits to individuals, businesses, communities, and the entire Nation. All Americans, regardless of where they live, should have the opportunity to benefit from the lower operating costs, reduced maintenance needs, and improved performance that EVs provide.

In rural parts of the country account for 20% of Americans and almost 70% of America's road miles where EVs can be an especially attractive alternative to conventional vehicles. Rural residents drive more than their urban counterparts, spend more on vehicle fuel and maintenance, and often have fewer alternatives to driving to meet their transportation needs.

The U.S. Government has set a goal to make half of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles, and a network of 500,000 chargers to help make EVs accessible to all Americans for both local and long-distance trips.

Under this strategy, Elektros may qualify for potential federal funding under the Infrastructure Bill, which includes $5 billion to build out a national network of charging stations in rural and underserved areas throughout the U.S.



The company will work on reaching out to local and state agencies, as well as chambers of commerce, to facilitate new strategic relationships for potential grant funding.

Elektros is devoted to building products for the betterment of mankind, and our climate.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/



