Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it is hosting a nationwide Farmers Market event at local stores on Saturday, Oct. 1. Farmers, growers, craft makers, artisans and other producers are encouraged to sign up and share their homegrown and handmade items with the community.

The Tractor Supply Farmers Market is a fun, family-friendly event offering the best locally grown and homemade goods from the community. The event provides a platform for customers and local business owners to showcase the community’s top, locally produced fruits and vegetables, jams and jellies, honey, pickles, handmade artisan crafts, candles, soaps, oils, jewelry, accessories and more.

“At Tractor Supply, we take pride in supporting the communities we serve and are always looking for ways to connect with our neighbors,” said Kimberley Gardiner, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. “Our customers are passionate about growing and producing goods, and the Farmers Market is a wonderful opportunity for us to support their talents and local businesses.

The Tractor Supply Farmers Market is open to vendors of all experience levels, from veteran business owners to first-time sellers and hobby farmers. Whether the specialty is homemade lemonade, backyard poultry or herbs from their patio garden, customers of all ages are invited to participate.

Interested partners can learn more and register at TSCEventPartners.com or can sign up at their local Tractor Supply store. Registration is open from Saturday, Aug. 13 until Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The Farmers Market event at Tractor Supply is free for partners and the community. While participation is free, all participating partners are responsible for complying with state and local ordinances.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005603/en/