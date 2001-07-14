Brazilian enterprise and government use of services related to the Internet of Things (IoT) has grown and matured significantly since the publication of the country’s National IoT Plan in 2018, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things — Services and Solutions report for Brazil finds that core functions of IoT — monitoring and managing remote assets and using data and AI for decision-making — have become common practices in many industries, including agribusiness, medicine logistics and manufacturing.

“IoT projects at Brazilian companies and government agencies have grown from individual proofs of concept to scalable solutions with broad impact,” said Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital, in the Americas. “IoT is becoming a key part of digital transformation strategies.”

IoT allows for large-scale networks of smart devices to monitor the location and movement of vehicles, equipment, goods, animals and other resources around Brazil’s vast territory, the report says. These networks, which can also collect and analyze huge amounts of data about asset usage, are among the country’s most critical IoT applications.

Many Brazilian organizations adopting IoT are relying on an ecosystem of service providers for strategic consulting, technology implementation and ongoing management, ISG says. Often, multiple providers need to work together as partners to be effective.

In Brazil, IoT consulting services are being offered both by traditional consulting firms that have hired IoT experts and companies with roots in technical implementation that have developed strategic offerings, ISG says. As enterprises become more aware of IoT’s potential, they seek out providers better able to identify IoT business opportunities and line up other partners to realize them.

“Both the supply and demand sides are getting more mature,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Companies need providers that understand the technologies, the regulations and the industries involved.”

For historical and legal reasons, telecom companies are more prominent in IoT services in Brazil than in some other countries, the report says. They have built services specifically to carry out national IoT priorities in areas such as smart cities, agribusiness, industry, supply chains and disease monitoring and prevention.

The report also explores other major IoT trends in Brazil, including the essential role of managed services and the growing importance of edge computing and data security.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things — Services and Solutions report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 26 providers across five quadrants: Strategic Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Managed Services, Mobile Asset Tracking and Management, and Data Management and IT on the Edge.

The report names Embratel, IBM, Siemens and Telefonica Tech as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names Accenture as a Leader in four quadrants and Algor Telecom, Bosch and TIM as Leaders in three quadrants each. Deloitte is named as a Leader in two quadrants.

In addition, Logicalis is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Advantech, SONDA and TIVIT are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things — Services and Solutions report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

