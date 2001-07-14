UnitedHealthcare and Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), announced today a $205,000 donation to help eastern Kentucky residents following the devastating flooding that impacted local communities.

The funds will support immediate needs, as well as longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts, including:

Kentucky+Rural+Health+Collaborative – Established by the Kentucky Primary Care Association; $98,750 to provide relief to Community Health Centers and Rural Health Clinics in the flooded region.

Team+Eastern+Kentucky+Flood+Relief+Fund – Established by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear; $98,750 to assist those impacted by the floods and the severe weather system.

Need+More+Acres – Kentucky-based farm delivering food to affected communities; $7,500 to support urgent delivery of food boxes to 150 families who have been displaced, injured or lost power due to the flooding.

“We are devasted for the people of eastern Kentucky and hope these funds will help the community begin to rebuild,” said Krista Hensel, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky “We are deeply concerned for the people affected by the flooding, and we are focused on helping our network providers, community partners, and members as they recover.”

UnitedHealthcare is taking immediate action to ensure that eastern Kentuckians have access to the care they need and remains committed to these communities as they begin the journey to recover and rebuild.

The company is also making it easier for people to access care, including the ability to conduct a Virtual+Visit with a doctor* through the UnitedHealthcare+smartphone+app.

