Kahn Brothers recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) Group is an investment firm serving institutional and high-net-worth clients. The firm provides investment management through its registered investment advisor, Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) Advisors LLC, and brokerage services through Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) LLC, Member New York Stock Exchange.

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) Group was founded in 1978 by Irving Kahn, Thomas Graham Kahn and Alan Kahn. The firm's executive team has over one hundred years of aggregate experience in the investment business. The firm’s founding chairman, Irving Kahn, began his career in the value investing business shortly before the stock market crash of 1929. In the 1930s, he served as Benjamin Graham's teaching assistant at Columbia Business School. Irving Kahn passed away in February 2015.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $734.00Mil. The top holdings were PTEN(10.29%), AGO(9.93%), and BMY(9.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:PTEN by 1,004,840 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.77.

On 08/10/2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc traded for a price of $14.725 per share and a market cap of $3.19Bil. The stock has returned 88.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 879,008 shares of NYSE:NYCB for a total holding of 5,822,377. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.6.

On 08/10/2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $10.615 per share and a market cap of $4.94Bil. The stock has returned -8.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New York Community Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-book ratio of 0.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 142,651 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 1,114,798. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/10/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $53.705 per share and a market cap of $103.71Bil. The stock has returned -23.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 349,542 shares of NAS:VOXX for a total holding of 2,676,012. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.25.

On 08/10/2022, VOXX International Corp traded for a price of $9.305 per share and a market cap of $222.97Mil. The stock has returned -20.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VOXX International Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio) bought 450,555 shares of NAS:VRAY for a total holding of 1,623,417. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.02.

On 08/10/2022, ViewRay Inc traded for a price of $3.4714 per share and a market cap of $627.20Mil. The stock has returned -41.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ViewRay Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.19 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.