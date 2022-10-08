Diamond Hill Capital recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Established in 2000, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser based in Columbus, Ohio. It is independent and publicly owned, listed on the NASDAQ (ticker symbol: DHIL) and included in the Russell 2000 Index. Diamond Hill manages seven traditional and alternative equity strategies, available in separately managed accounts, mutual funds and private investment funds. Its client base includes institutions, financial intermediaries and individuals.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $22.89Bil. The top holdings were AIG(3.68%), ABT(2.79%), and COP(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,511,097 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,687,394. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/10/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $288.99 per share and a market cap of $2,149.55Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-book ratio of 12.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.99 and a price-sales ratio of 10.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,723,039 shares in NYSE:UNP, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.26 during the quarter.

On 08/10/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $236.17 per share and a market cap of $147.17Bil. The stock has returned 8.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-book ratio of 11.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.65 and a price-sales ratio of 6.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ADM by 4,357,782 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.46.

On 08/10/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $83.5 per share and a market cap of $46.80Bil. The stock has returned 38.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 723,591 shares of NAS:SIVB for a total holding of 934,172. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472.45.

On 08/10/2022, SVB Financial Group traded for a price of $454.42 per share and a market cap of $26.93Bil. The stock has returned -21.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SVB Financial Group has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 31,328,685-share investment in NAS:ZNGA. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.55 during the quarter.

On 08/10/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $8.18 per share and a market cap of $9.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

