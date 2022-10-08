HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Huntington National Bank is an American banking corporation that is based out of Columbus, Ohio. The Huntington National Bank was previously known as the Huntington National Bank of Columbus before deciding to shorten its name to the current Huntington National Bank in 1979. The bank was incorporated in 1866 and has grown significantly to become one of the major banking institutions in the U.S. The company operates as the banking affiliate of Huntington Bancshares Inc., which holds over $69 billion in total assets and is ranked within the Fortune 1000. Huntington National Bank provides a variety of banking services to its clients through the company itself and through related affiliates. The bank caters to a variety of clients, providing services such as checking accounts, money market accounts, health saving accounts, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, retirement plans, treasury management, risk management, employee compensation, government lending and capital solutions, trust services, specialty banking, commercial real estate, mortgage banking, online services, payment collection, HARP refinance, and many others. The Huntington National Bank and its parent company Huntington Bancshares facilitates its growth through acquisitions, most recently merging with Sky Financial Group Inc. in 2007 and acquiring 11 offices of the Bank of America in 2014. The bank currently has over 700 branches with the most number of banking offices in the state of Ohio, which alone has over 400 Huntington National Bank branches, and also has offices located in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Florida, in order of decreasing office locations. Huntington National Bank invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, energy, consumer staples, industrials, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3385 stocks valued at a total of $9.29Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.02%), MSFT(3.53%), and IJR(2.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 231,590 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.62.

On 08/10/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $134.32 per share and a market cap of $99.01Bil. The stock has returned 5.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.56 and a price-sales ratio of 21.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 122,474 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.67.

On 08/10/2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $238.12 per share and a market cap of $84.70Bil. The stock has returned -28.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.36, a price-book ratio of 7.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.50 and a price-sales ratio of 14.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK bought 294,127 shares of NAS:AEP for a total holding of 412,910. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.12.

On 08/10/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $101.05 per share and a market cap of $51.74Bil. The stock has returned 16.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK bought 125,190 shares of NYSE:STZ for a total holding of 173,103. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.17.

On 08/10/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $241.7 per share and a market cap of $45.26Bil. The stock has returned 11.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-book ratio of 3.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:ROK by 115,391 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $226.69.

On 08/10/2022, Rockwell Automation Inc traded for a price of $253 per share and a market cap of $29.10Bil. The stock has returned -19.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-book ratio of 12.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.38 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

