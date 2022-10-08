INCA Investments LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $179.00Mil. The top holdings were FMX(20.06%), BAP(19.49%), and BSAC(15.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INCA Investments LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 532,388 shares in NYSE:FMX, giving the stock a 20.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.1 during the quarter.

On 08/10/2022, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $61.96 per share and a market cap of $22.15Bil. The stock has returned -27.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

INCA Investments LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAP by 110,039 shares. The trade had a 9.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.94.

On 08/10/2022, Credicorp Ltd traded for a price of $141.07 per share and a market cap of $11.25Bil. The stock has returned 38.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credicorp Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, INCA Investments LLC bought 20,567 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 26,167. The trade had a 7.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $876.78.

On 08/10/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $1059.88 per share and a market cap of $53.39Bil. The stock has returned -43.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 224.24, a price-book ratio of 33.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.62 and a price-sales ratio of 6.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 177,404 shares in NYSE:CIB, giving the stock a 3.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.43 during the quarter.

On 08/10/2022, BanColombia SA traded for a price of $31.74 per share and a market cap of $7.64Bil. The stock has returned 13.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BanColombia SA has a price-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, INCA Investments LLC bought 634,806 shares of NAS:GGAL for a total holding of 3,721,051. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.97.

On 08/10/2022, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA traded for a price of $7.675 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -10.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

