TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 505 stocks valued at a total of $1.13Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.83%), AMZN(3.82%), and UNH(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD bought 148,581 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 256,618. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/10/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $288.99 per share and a market cap of $2,149.55Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-book ratio of 12.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.99 and a price-sales ratio of 10.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TOKIO MARINE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 63,469 shares. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.34.

On 08/10/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $392.86 per share and a market cap of $130.52Bil. The stock has returned -9.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.24 and a price-sales ratio of 11.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 598,350 shares in NYSE:SWCH, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.29 during the quarter.

On 08/10/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.91 per share and a market cap of $5.32Bil. The stock has returned 39.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 916.24, a price-book ratio of 14.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 343,000-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.77 during the quarter.

On 08/10/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $63.73 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 304,538 shares in NYSE:ACC, giving the stock a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.21 during the quarter.

On 08/10/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

