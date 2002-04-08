NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. ( XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on August 15, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.



A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel’s website at https://ir.xcelbrands.com/events-presentations. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 1-877-407-3982. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for approximately two weeks following the event and can be accessed at 1-844-512-2921 using replay pin number 13732023.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. ( XELB, Financial) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the, Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands, and it owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC and a minority interest in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, pioneering a true omni-channel sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $3 billion in retail sales via live streaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant livestreaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com



