



Second Quarter Net Revenue of $2.9 Million, a 27% Year-Over-Year Increase;

Active Customer Sites Climb 21% to New Record

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. ( NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights

Water Filtration Business Segment Highlights*

Net revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 30%

Net loss of $0.6 million, compared to $0.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.2 million), compared with ($0.5 million)

Consolidated Highlights*

Net revenue of $2.9 million, an increase of 27%

Net loss of $1.1 million, compared to $1.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.7 million), compared to ($0.8 million)

*Stated performance is relative to same period prior year (second quarter of 2021)

“We are pleased to report strong revenue growth, up 27% year-over-year, and 32% compared to the first quarter of 2022,” said Andy Astor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Further, our Active Customer Sites (ACS) rose to a new high of 1,349, representing increases of 21% year-over-year and 6% from the first quarter of 2022. We believe ACS is an important leading indicator of future revenue growth.”

Mr. Astor continued, "While this quarter's results were improved, our results in the prior quarter made clear the need to re-evaluate our cost structure. During the quarter, we took several actions, including price increases to cover inflation and increased supply chain costs, headcount and professional services reductions, optimized production operations, and reduced product SKUs. Each of these actions was taken with intent to achieve positive cash flow by mid-2023.”

Consolidated Financial Performancefor the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $2.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in the corresponding period in 2021, an increase of 27%.

Net loss was $1.1 million for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was ($0.7 million), compared to ($0.8 million) during the same period in 2021.

Cost of goods sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $1.5 million, compared with $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 54%. Gross margins for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 47%, compared with 56% in the same period in 2021.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $0.4 million, compared with $0.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Depreciation and amortization expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were approximately $64,000, compared with approximately $51,000 for the corresponding period 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $2.1 million, compared with $1.9 million during the same period in 2021, an increase of 12%.

As of June 30, 2022, Nephros had cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million on a consolidated basis.

Adjusted EBITDA Definition and Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and excluding all interest-related expenses and income, tax-related expenses and income, non-recurring expenses and income, and non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization and non-cash compensation. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of the 2022 and 2021 fiscal years for both Nephros (on a consolidated basis) and the Water Filtration Business Segment:

3 Months Ended Jun 30, Water Filtration Business Segment 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net loss ($573) ($863) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 36 7 Amortization of other assets 68 48 Interest expense 6 11 Interest income (1) (3) Stock based compensation 240 269 Other noncash items 21 24 Adjusted EBITDA ($203) ($507) 3 Months Ended Jun 30, Consolidated Results 2022 2021 (in thousands) Net loss ($1,137) ($1,126) Adjustments: Depreciation of property and equipment 36 7 Amortization of other assets 68 48 Interest expense 6 11 Interest income (1) (3) Stock based compensation 277 281 Other noncash items 21 24 Adjusted EBITDA ($730) ($758)





Nephros believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Nephros’s financial condition and results of operations. Management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA is that it excludes significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in Nephros’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to inherent limitations as it reflects the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining Adjusted EBITDA. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA in connection with net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Nephros urges investors to review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit nephros.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’s expected future revenue, its belief that Active Customer Sites are a leading indicator of revenue growth, expectations on achieving positive cash flow and the timing thereof and other future financial performance, and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, inflationary factors and general economic conditions, changes in business and competitive conditions, the availability of capital when needed, dependence on third-party manufacturers and researchers, regulatory reforms, and uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which it may update in Part II, Item 1A – Risk Factors in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that it has filed or will file hereafter. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

NEPHROS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $4,179 $6,973 Accounts receivable, net 2,128 1,641 Inventory 4,664 4,795 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 151 225 Total current assets 11,122 13,634 Property and equipment, net 450 366 Lease right-use-of assets 626 730 Intangible assets, net 1,460 1,536 Goodwill 759 759 License and supply agreement, net 469 536 Other assets 67 89 TOTAL ASSETS $14,953 $17,650 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of secured note payable 210 248 Accounts payable 1,411 1,334 Accrued expenses 185 444 Current portion of lease liabilities 305 364 Total current liabilities 2,111 2,390 Secured note payable, long term portion - 95 Equipment financing, net of current portion 3 4 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 358 412 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,472 2,901 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; no shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 10,318,818 and 10,258,444 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 148,040 147,346 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 64 Accumulated deficit (138,829) (135,725) Subtotal 9,221 11,695 Noncontrolling interest 3,260 3,054 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 12,481 14,749 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $14,953 $17,650







