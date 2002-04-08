Investors with Losses of $100,000 can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (“Kiromic” or the “Company”) ( KRBP) investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors. Kiromic investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The Complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that the FDA had, before the filing of the Registration Statement and Prospectus, imposed a clinical hold, and in fact, contained statements indicating that it had not. Given that the Offering closed on July 2, 2021, more than thirty (30) days after the Company submitted the IND applications for its two immunotherapy product candidates, investors were assured that no clinical hold had been issued and clinical trials would commence.

