On December 8, Disney+ will introduce its much-anticipated ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S., delivering more choice to consumers than ever before. With the launch, a new and comprehensive slate of subscription plans will be made available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and the Disney Bundle, giving viewers ultimate flexibility in choosing an option that suits their needs.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ feature unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively.”

The new pricing for Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming services as of December 8 (except where noted) in the U.S. will be as follows:

Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Standalone Plans:

Subscription Plan Monthly Annual Disney+ Basic (With Ads) $7.99 N/A Premium (No Ads) $10.99 $109.99 Hulu Basic (With Ads)** $7.99 $79.99 Premium (No Ads)** $14.99 N/A ESPN+ With Ads* $9.99 $99.99 UFC PPV* $74.99 (per event) UFC PPV + Annual* N/A $124.98 *Effective as of August 23, 2022 (previously announced) **Effective as of October 10, 2022

Disney Bundle Plans:

Subscription Plan Monthly Disney Bundle Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu $9.99 Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ $12.99 Legacy^: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $14.99 Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $19.99 ^Existing subscribers only

Hulu + Live TV Plans:

Subscription Plan Monthly Hulu + Live TV Basic (With Ads): Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ $69.99 Legacy^: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $74.99 Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $82.99 ^Existing subscribers only

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the new general entertainment content brand in select International markets, Star. As part of Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

ABOUT THE DISNEY BUNDLE

The Disney Bundle is the ultimate streaming lineup of plans from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Subscribers get access to one of the largest streaming collections of live and on-demand entertainment, kids, news, and sports content from some of the biggest brands and franchises – with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports and live events collectively. Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. ESPN+ lets you stream thousands of live events and archives, including UFC Fight Nights and PPV events, NHL, soccer matches from LaLiga, FA Cup, Bundesliga, MLS and more, MLB, PGA Tour, Grand Slam tennis, college sports from 20 conferences, and much more. The stories you love and the entertainment that you want are all on your own terms. There’s something for everyone! To subscribe, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005703/en/