NuScale Power Corporation (NuScale or the Company) (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology, today reported results for the second quarter and the first six months of 2022.

“This is an exciting time for NuScale. Our long-term vision is clear, our goals are achievable, and we have a committed and diverse stable of investors and strategic partners who believe in our company and technology. Our strong start as a public company is fueled by the continued execution of our commercial strategy and burgeoning global demand and support for our industry-leading small modular reactor technology,” said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power. “We remain focused on securing additional committed customers, issuing long-lead material specifications, completing our Standard Plant designs and advancing our Standard Design Approval Application with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) all by year end.”

BUSINESS UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS:

Continued to strengthen customer pipeline as part of goal to secure an additional committed customer by year end. On June 26, the U.S. government committed $14 million toward a Front-End Engineering and Design study in Romania that could lead to the deployment of a NuScale VOYGR™-6 SMR power plant. Additionally, on May 23, the United States announced that it would provide the University Politechnica of Bucharest with a NuScale Energy Exploration (E2) Center, which is a simulator of NuScale’s SMR power plant control room. This project is already under way. In Poland, KGHM, a leading copper and silver mining conglomerate and large industrial energy user, recently submitted an application to their national regulatory agency to assess NuScale’s technology.

Reached another major development milestone by entering a licensing agreement with Paragon, the leading provider of safety-related parts and components to the nuclear industry. The agreement will enable widespread use of NuScale’s NRC-approved Highly Integrated Protection Systems, or HIPS, platform and provide NuScale with an additional source of income. HIPS is an efficient, cost-effective and cyber-secure reactor protection solution.

Announced the early completion of the long lead material specification for the reactor pressure vessel, one of the major components of the NuScale Power Module™. Additionally, the Company also completed key elements of the reactor building design, such as issuing the Revision 0 Reactor Building Structural Design last month.

Formed the new VOYGR Services and Delivery (VSD) business unit. VSD will be comprised of services, supply chain, and client management functions to help more effectively deliver NuScale’s VOYGR plants and services, which in turn will help customers to more easily operate and maintain a VOYGR plant. The business unit will be led by Thomas Mundy, President, VOYGR™ Services and Delivery, who previously served in several key senior capacities for NuScale, including Chief Commercial Officer, Managing Director for the United Kingdom and Europe, and Vice President of Program Management.

Continued to make regulatory headway in a favorable international climate through an agreement with National Technical Systems to establish an Equipment Qualification Test Chamber, which will allow the Company to qualify components to meet NRC and plant-specific requirements. At the G7 Summit this summer, the current U.S. administration reaffirmed its commitment to combat climate change by supporting NuScale’s SMR deployment in Romania.

First-mover advantages have continued to benefit NuScale, evidenced by the NRC recently voting unanimously to approve the design certification of NuScale’s SMR. As anticipated, the vote represents the final NRC approval of NuScale’s design. NuScale is the only SMR vendor to submit an application for design approval, and the only SMR design approved by the NRC.

FINANCIAL UPDATE:

Strong balance sheet, featuring cash and equivalents of $350.8 million and no debt.

Revenue of $2.7 million and net loss of $(21.4) million for three-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to revenue of $0.4 million and a net loss of $(24.7) million, respectively, for the same period in 2021. Revenue of $5.2 million and net loss of $(44.8) million for six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to revenue of $1.0 million and a net loss of $(47.3 million), respectively, for the same period in 2021. Results for both the three-month and six-month periods reflect higher Research & Development (R&D) costs associated with the standard plant design work and growing headcount to pursue global marketing efforts and expand our licensing efforts.

Fully diluted share count is 257.2 million as of June 30, comprised of over 42 million shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, and over 178 million shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the exchange of NuScale LLC Class B Units, as well as more than 35 million shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding stock options and warrants and 1.6 million shares subject to earn out.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

The following forward-looking statements reflect NuScale’s expectations as of August 10, 2022 and are subject to uncertainty. NuScale results are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date but may be materially affected by many factors, as discussed below in “Forward-Looking Statements.”

NuScale Power reaffirms its financial outlook including $16 million cash revenue for full year 2022.

“Through the capital we raised by taking the company public, we are well-funded and positioned to execute on our overall strategic development and commercialization plans. We continue to accelerate our efforts to bring our technology to more customers around the world,” said Chris Colbert, Chief Financial Officer of NuScale Power. “We will continue to demonstrate the value of our asset-light business model through the disciplined deployment of capital to achieve the maximum impact on our rate of growth.”

NuScale Power Corporation Summary of Financials

Summary of Income Statement Data Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,749 $ 372 $ 5,194 $ 1,036 Net loss (21,380 ) (24,679 ) (44,753 ) (47,345 )

Summary of Balance Sheet Data June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) Total assets $ 407,231 ) $ 121,197 ) Total liabilities 75,493 52,799 Total stockholders, mezzanine and members' equity 331,738 68,398

Summary of Statement of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30 , (in thousands) 2022 2021 Operating Cash Flows $ (64,052 ) $ (50,678 ) Investing Cash Flows (1,581 ) (437 ) Financing Cash Flows 339,362 80,967

