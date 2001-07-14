Everest Re Group, Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.65 per common share payable on or before September 9, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of August 24, 2022.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (“Everest”) is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock ( NYSE:RE, Financial) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005748/en/

