Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today that the company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.20 per share, payable September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 22, 2022.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

