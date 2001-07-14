Wallbox ( NYSE:WBX, Financial), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it has acquired COIL+Inc+%28www.coil.co%29, a leading EV charging installation service in the U.S. that will allow Wallbox to offer key partners including Auto OEMs, Utilities and Dealerships in North America a one-stop shop for EV installation and maintenance services.

The acquisition highlights Wallbox’s commitment to the North American EV charging market and follows the announcement of new warehouse facilities across the US and Canada. Wallbox also anticipates production to begin in their recently announced factory in Arlington, Texas this fall.

“We are thrilled to bring the COIL team, their industry expertise and leading installation services into the Wallbox family,” said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager North America at Wallbox. “This acquisition allows us to further enhance our service offerings to our customers in residential and commercial settings, while also expanding into the rapidly growing DC Fast Charging installation market.”

“This is an exciting time for COIL and we are looking forward to expanding our presence across North America with Wallbox,” said Bobby Penn, Founder and General Manager of COIL Inc. “We have been working with Wallbox on special projects for the last year but this combination will allow us to expand our breadth and footprint to better support our customers and the accelerating EV market in North America.”

COIL has a nationwide presence in the United States, consisting of a network of on-staff installation management teams, and trusted third-party installation partners. COIL’s service offerings include:

Residential and Commercial Level 2 EV Charger Installation

Level 3 DC Fast Charging Installation

Electrical Engineering Services and Solution Design

Utility Coordination

Incentives Management and Consulting Services

A Growing Network of Nationwide Installation Partners

Software Enabled EV Quoting and Customer Management Tool, COIL iQ (www.COILiQ.com)

With the addition of COIL’s services to their existing EV charging portfolio, Wallbox will enhance their customer experience by being able to extend all-in-one solutions with nationwide reach to strategic partners and special projects.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 100 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs approximately 1,100 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

