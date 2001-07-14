Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) and the Company’s President, CEO and Chairman Michael Nierenberg rang the opening bell today at the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of Rithm Capital’s recent rebrand, ticker symbol change, and internalization of management. The bell ringing event symbolizes a new chapter in the Company’s evolution as Rithm Capital reinforces its position as a leading provider of capital and services to the financial services and real estate sectors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005763/en/

The New York Stock Exchange welcomed executives and guests of Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM), today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in celebration of its new name, ticker symbol and next chapter as a company. To honor the occasion, Michael Nierenberg, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, rang the opening bell. (Photo: NYSE)

Mr. Nierenberg was joined by nearly 40 of the Company’s employees and associates to mark the momentous occasion.

“This marks the start of a new era for us as a company and highlights our growth beyond the traditional mortgage REIT sector,” said Mr. Nierenberg. “We are proud of the diverse portfolio of assets we have built alongside a great group of operating companies – from Newrez to Genesis Capital – that help bolster our earnings potential. With that in mind, our team is always looking for great ways to generate attractive returns for our shareholders and we could not be more excited for what the future holds.”

The new name, in addition to kicking off a new chapter for the Company, helps distinguish Rithm Capital from its operating companies like Newrez and better reflects its culture, team, and ambitions for growth.

For more information on Rithm Capital, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rithmcap.com%2F.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a leading provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The Company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.1 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital’s investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms through wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide mortgage related services. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, our ability to grow beyond the traditional mortgage REIT sector, bolster our earnings potential and generate attractive returns for our shareholders. These statements are not historical facts. They represent management’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent annual and quarterly reports and other filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company’s website (www.rithmcap.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rithm Capital to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and Rithm Capital expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Rithm Capital's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005763/en/