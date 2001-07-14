Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) (“Kimco Realty” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.600% notes due 2033 (the “notes”) with an effective yield of 4.670%, maturing February 1, 2033. The offering is expected to settle on August 24, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all of its outstanding 3.50% Notes due 2023 and all of its outstanding 3.125% Notes due 2023, and any additional proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding for suitable investments and redevelopment opportunities.

BMO Capital Markets Corp., PNC Capital Markets LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Regions Securities LLC served as joint book-running managers for the notes. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC served as senior co-managers for the notes. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., Truist Securities, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC served as co-managers for the notes.

The offering of the notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp. toll-free at 1-866-864-7760, PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at 1-855-881-0697, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. toll-free at 1-877-558-2607 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC collect at 1-800-645-3751. Investors may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov.

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® ( NYSE:KIM, Financial) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, including mixed-use assets. The Company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco Realty is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the Company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned interests in 533 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 91.7 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release state the Company’s and management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections of the future and are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) the reduction in the Company’s income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure of multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (iv) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (v) the Company’s ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (vi) increases in operating costs due to inflation and supply chain issues, (vii) risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the combined company following the merger between Kimco Realty and Weingarten Realty Investors (the “Merger”), (viii) the possibility that, if the Company does not achieve the perceived benefits of the Merger as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of the Company’s common stock could decline, (ix) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including but not limited to changes in data privacy, environmental (including climate change), safety and health laws, and management’s ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (x) valuation and risks related to the Company’s joint venture and preferred equity investments, (xi) valuation of marketable securities and other investments, including the shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. common stock held by the Company, (xii) impairment charges, (xiii) pandemics or other health crises, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”), (xiv) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (xv) the level and volatility of interest rates and management’s ability to estimate the impact thereof, (xvi) changes in the dividend policy for the Company’s common and preferred stock and the Company’s ability to pay dividends at current levels, (xvii) unanticipated changes in the Company’s intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and/or hold certain securities until maturity, and (xviii) the other risks and uncertainties identified under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as supplemented by our subsequently filed reports with the SEC. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company’s expectations will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to refer to any further disclosures the Company makes in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

