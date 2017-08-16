Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

ONEOK to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 10, 2022

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2022:

  • Aug. 11: Goldman Sachs Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference.
  • Aug. 16-17: Citi Midstream Energy Infrastructure Conference.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (7:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Thursday, Aug. 11, as part of the Goldman Sachs conference.

A link to the live webcast, replay and ONEOK's latest investor materials are available at www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Megan Patterson


918-561-5325

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

