TULSA, Okla., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 9, 2022, Gene Stewart notified AAON, Inc. (the “Company”) leadership of his decision to resign as Executive Vice President effective as of August 16, 2022.



Mr. Stewart returned to the Company in April 2020 as President of our AAON Coil Products, Inc. subsidiary in Longview, Texas. After successfully transforming our Longview operations, in January 2022, Gene was promoted to Executive Vice President of the Company, at our Tulsa, Oklahoma facilities.

Gary D. Fields, President and CEO, said, “I would like to thank Gene for his contributions over the last two and a half years. Gene led the successful effort to transform our Longview, Texas facility and it is now positioned well for long term success. Gene has had a profound impact on our aftermarket business strategy, including during his prior role as the Company’s Aftermarket Business Leader – Parts and Warranty Service, that he held from January 2013 through January 2015, and has played an important role in the build-out of our new marketing platform. Gene has also contributed to making our operations team and sales channel stronger and more robust, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Mr. Stewart commented, “It has been my distinct pleasure to serve as President of AAON Coil Products and Executive Vice President of AAON. I have tremendous respect for Gary Fields and the entire AAON leadership team. It will be exciting to watch AAON continue to transform the industry in the coming years.”

