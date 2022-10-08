Ken Fisher recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Fisher Investments. He has been writing Forbes' prestigious "Portfolio Strategy" column for over two decades, making him one of the longest running columnists in the magazine's 85+ year history. During his many years of money management and market commentary, Ken has distinguished himself by making numerous, accurate market calls, often in direct opposition to Wall Street's consensus forecast. He is the son of legendary investor Philip A. Fisher, and Ken is the only industry professional his father ever trained. Ken has also written three major finance books, including the 1984 Dow Jones best-seller, Super Stocks, and has been published and/or interviewed in many major global finance and business periodicals.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1004 stocks valued at a total of $141.04Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.37%), MSFT(5.23%), and AMZN(3.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) bought 5,091,698 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 5,729,930. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/10/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $170.67 per share and a market cap of $448.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 1,569,338 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 08/10/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $304.61 per share and a market cap of $289.43Bil. The stock has returned 14.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-book ratio of 33.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.14 and a price-sales ratio of 9.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,719,927 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 65,669,735. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/10/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $169.24 per share and a market cap of $2,719.81Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-book ratio of 46.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.20 and a price-sales ratio of 7.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) bought 822,443 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 28,694,382. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/10/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $289.16 per share and a market cap of $2,156.52Bil. The stock has returned 1.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-book ratio of 12.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.06 and a price-sales ratio of 10.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 358,557 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 08/10/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $438.4 per share and a market cap of $205.17Bil. The stock has returned -29.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-book ratio of 14.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.84 and a price-sales ratio of 12.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

