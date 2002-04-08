NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GSK plc (“GSK” or the “Company”) (: GSK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether GSK and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2022, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (“Vir”), GSK’s development partner for the proposed COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab, issued a press release disclosing that that Vir “and GSK do not plan to file a Biologics License Application for sotrovimab at this time and do not intend to pursue the US-based Phase 3 COMET-STAR prophylaxis trial. Discussions with the FDA remain ongoing regarding the appropriate path forward for sotrovimab in the US.” On this news, GSK’s American Depositary Receipt price fell $1.73 per share or 4.32% percent, to close at $38.30 per share on August 10, 2022.

