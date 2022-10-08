ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 220 stocks valued at a total of $420.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(9.24%), IWF(5.05%), and IJR(4.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHG by 287,954 shares. The trade had a 4.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 08/10/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $67.94 per share and a market cap of $15.73Bil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a price-book ratio of 7.22.

During the quarter, ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP bought 75,015 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 96,915. The trade had a 3.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 08/10/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $252.32 per share and a market cap of $66.23Bil. The stock has returned -9.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a price-book ratio of 9.09.

During the quarter, ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP bought 158,793 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 196,770. The trade had a 3.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 08/10/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $103.03 per share and a market cap of $69.81Bil. The stock has returned -6.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

During the quarter, ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP bought 99,484 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 111,203. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.08.

On 08/10/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $157.19 per share and a market cap of $54.19Bil. The stock has returned -1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.12.

ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 195,917 shares. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 08/10/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $75.95 per share and a market cap of $37.85Bil. The stock has returned 1.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a price-book ratio of 3.37.

