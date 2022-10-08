GW&K Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

222 BERKELEY ST SUITE 1500 BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 840 stocks valued at a total of $9.27Bil. The top holdings were ROLL(1.42%), MSFT(1.28%), and PFGC(1.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GW&K Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DVN by 1,099,427 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.21.

On 08/10/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $60.05 per share and a market cap of $39.32Bil. The stock has returned 130.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-book ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FHN by 2,554,315 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.49.

On 08/10/2022, First Horizon Corp traded for a price of $22.97 per share and a market cap of $12.33Bil. The stock has returned 46.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Horizon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LHCG by 330,439 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.82.

On 08/10/2022, LHC Group Inc traded for a price of $163.32 per share and a market cap of $5.07Bil. The stock has returned -10.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LHC Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.92, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ACC by 853,578 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.21.

On 08/10/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BHVN by 405,364 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.59.

On 08/10/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $147.11 per share and a market cap of $10.52Bil. The stock has returned 34.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.84 and a price-sales ratio of 13.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

